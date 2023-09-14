MTV VMAs: Demi Lovato reacts to Taylor Swift dancing on her song Cool for the Summer; DEETS inside

Demi Lovato gave an exhilarating performance at the VMAs, and Taylor Swift thoroughly enjoyed it. Swift had the time of her life as she danced around and sang words to all the performances at the MTV VMAs this year. Swift was seen supporting multiple artists, from Olivia Rodrigo to Dua Lipa. But she grabbed fans attention when she danced and sang the words to Demi Lovato’s performance for Cool for the Summer. While fans were sharing this clip on social media, Lovato saw one fan's post and had an adorable reaction.

Demi Lovato reacts to Taylor Swift dancing to her song Cool for Summer

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are cool for the summer. During her performance on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the Enchanted singer was seen applauding for her contemporary and Disney alum, Demi Lovato.

The 33-year-old collected nine accolades at the MTV Awards on September 12. She didn't allow her victory to go to her head, instead made sure her coworkers felt loved and encouraged. According to E! News. Swift's joyous dancing steps were videotaped and shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a fan, and Lovato couldn’t help but react. She replied with three smiling faces with hearts emoji. The two pop artists began their careers in the music industry around the same time and have known each other for decades.

Here’s how Demi Lovato reacted:

Did Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift ever have a beef?

After earlier mocking Swift's lack of public political involvement, Lovato made multiple comments in 2016 about Swift's group not having normal bodies.

Lovato was formerly managed by Scooter Braun, a well-known public foe of Swift's who owns the rights to her songs and compelled her to re-record her early albums. Lovato and Braun have since split professionally, but the Disney Channel actress has been loud in her support for Swift in recent years. On social media in 2019, Lovato complimented Swift's Lover album, prompting Swift to respond. We might never know whether or not the pop icons ever had a beef, but what we do know is that all’s well that ends well.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift had been extremely busy with her record-breaking Eras Tour and re-recording albums. On the other hand, Demi Lovato has a new album coming out on September 15, 2023, called Revamped.

