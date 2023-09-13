MTV VMAs: NSYNC reunites for the first time in 13 years to present an award to Taylor Swift

In a nostalgic and much-anticipated moment at the 2023 VMAs held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, NSYNC, the iconic boy band, reunited after 19 years, leaving fans and pop sensation Taylor Swift thrilled. During their appearance, Taylor Swift, seated alongside Ice Spice, couldn't contain her excitement and asked the quintet about their future plans, fueling rumors of new music on the horizon. According to Variety

The reunion of NSYNC

NSYNC, dressed in cool shades of blue, grey, and white reunited by reminiscing about their award-winning VMA videos, capturing the hearts of fans once again. The highlight of their appearance was when they presented the Best Pop award, playfully acknowledging "the unstoppable Taylor Swift" as the winner for her song Anti-Hero. Swift's reaction was nothing short of joyous, as she received a friendship bracelet from one of the NSYNC members.

Taylor Swift's emotional night

Swift, a devoted NSYNC fan, humorously admitted, "I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this from being an NSYNC fan to accepting an award. Like, I had your NSYNC dolls!" As the night unfolded, she continued to captivate the audience by eagerly inquiring, "Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!" Swift went on to express her gratitude to her loyal fanbase in her heartfelt acceptance speeches. Her emotional rollercoaster at the VMAs also saw her shedding tears of joy as she clinched two prestigious awards, further adding to the unforgettable moments of the evening.

NSYNC dropped a hint of new music

While there's been no official confirmation, speculation about NSYNC's return to the music scene has been buzzing online for weeks. It's rumored that the group has recorded a new song, penned by Justin Timberlake, for the upcoming DreamWorks animated film, "Trolls Band Together." The movie's trailers hint at a boy band reunion storyline for Timberlake's character, Branch, with all four NSYNC members expected to join him in the film.

The film introduces the boy band BroZone, adding a playful twist to the reunion narrative. Posters featuring NSYNC's iconic logo alongside an animated troll hairstyle have appeared around Los Angeles, further fueling anticipation for their return.

In addition to NSYNC's involvement, Trolls Band Together boasts an impressive cast, including Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, and many more, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans and moviegoers alike.

