MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift struggles to get her drink out from cup holder in VIRAL video; Details inside

Taylor Swift always sets the mood whenever she attends award ceremonies. Similarly, the pop legend had a blast at the VMAs. She not only created history but also let herself loose and enjoyed every bit of the ceremony. From dancing and supporting other artists to jumping and blowing kisses to Selena Gomez when she won an award for her song with Rema called Calm Down. The singer had a blast and a wild night while managing to look chic and glamorous. Ever since yesterday, multiple clips of Swift at the VMAs have been going around, and one such clip even went viral as she struggled to get her drink out of the seat's cup holder.

Taylor Swift struggled to get her drink out of her seat’s cup holder at the VMAs

Taylor Swift had a great time at the MTV VMAs in 2023. On the crowd cam, the 33-year-old singer, who brought home a whopping nine victories at the Tuesday night event at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, was a fan favorite. Pans of the audience camera revealed Swift singing and dancing along to the night's performances, as well as interacting with celebrities such as her Karma remix collaborator, Ice Spice.

As per Tik Tok and X (formerly known as Twitter), reported by People, Swift fans spotted her battling with the cup holder on her seat at one point, with her cocktail-sized cup sitting level with the lip of the holder. She was giggling as she picked up the cup with her fingertips before obtaining a stronger grasp and taking a sip.

The video has subsequently become popular on TikTok and X. Take a look:

Taylor Swift spoke about her Eras Tour at the VMAs

In one of her many triumphs on the night, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift mentioned her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Midnights singer said, "I've just returned from the most joyful and exhilarating tour. And we're not halfway through. It has truly seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime journey. I can't believe it's been a year since I unveiled the Midnights album at the VMAs. And tonight, all I have to say is thank you. I'm astounded. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me. I adore you to pieces."

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner began her tour in March in Glendale, Arizona, wowing audiences with a 44-song setlist covering her whole career. Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd, and more have attended her gigs since then. In November, she'll go on a new leg of her tour.

