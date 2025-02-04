Mufasa: The Lion King to Release on Streaming Platform This Month; Here's How You Can Watch Musical Drama Film
Disney’s 2024 blockbuster film Mufasa: The Lion King will soon be released on the channel’s streaming platform. Find out when and where to watch the musical prequel of the Lion King franchise!
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Disney's blockbuster 2024 adventure musical Mufasa: The Lion King is headed towards its digital release. The movie will be available for purchase on the channel's streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar, on February 18 and will be available to stream for free from April 1.
The prequel to the epic Lion King movie franchise collected a whopping $653 million at the global box office and is finally transitioning into a home entertainment release. While the original story follows Simba's journey after the tragic accidental death of Mufasa, the prequel follows the patriarch's early life.
This movie was the latest addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios's collection of live-action stories. The younger version of Mufasa, voiced by Aaron Pierre, is first introduced as a lost cub separated from his family. But when his path crosses with the empathetic lion Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), his destiny drastically turns as he becomes the next heir to a royal bloodline.
"The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny," says the official synopsis. The story then explains how Taka — who comes to be known as Scar in the Lion King films — and Mufasa's friendship transforms into hatred and bitter rivalry for the throne.
In addition to Pierre and Harrison Jr., the cast includes Beyoncé as Mufasa's wife Nala, and their daughter Kiara is played by the Grammy winner's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with her husband Jay Z.
The musical is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins, who famously helmed the Oscar-winning 2016 film Moonlight. Jenkin's visionary approach, combined with Lin-Manuel Miranda's songs describing Mufasa's journey, made the film a complete package.
The actor and songwriter is associated with hit musicals like Hamilton, In The Heights, Mary Poppins Returns, Tick Tick Boom, and Blockbuster animated films like Encanto, Moana, etc.