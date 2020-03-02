Mulan: The release of Disney’s live action film delayed indefinitely over Coronavirus outbreak

The release date of Disney’s live action film, Mulan has been delayed indefinitely in China over Coronavirus outbreak. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus is taking a toll on the entertainment industry. Amid growing concerns about the health risks, Disney is now looking for a new date to release Mulan in China, ComicBook reported. The film was originally scheduled to hit the Chinese theatres in March. The remake of 1998 animated fantasy revolves around Mulan, played by Crystal Liu, a young woman who disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in the military service. Directed by Niki Caro, the film will release on 27th March 2020 in other countries.

Judging the seriousness of the situation, Disneyland in Hong Kong has also closed its doors indefinitely. During an interview with CNBC earlier this month, former Disney CEO Bob Iger stated the company has shut down its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Iger stated that Disney is concerned about the health of thousands of people who work in the parks situated in those areas and is not ready to compromise. Earlier this month, it was reported that Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 has cancelled filming schedule in Venice because of the deadly disease.

Check out Mulan's trailer here: Recently, BTS decided to cancel their concerts in Seoul, South Korea following the scare of the deadly virus. Earlier this month, the band even streamed a press conference from an empty hall due to fear of the virus. While interacting with media, Jimin asserted that the band always wants the fans to prioritise their health. According to a report by CNN, coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people worldwide and there have been more than 88,000 global cases. The infection has been recorded in every continent except Antarctica. ALSO READ: Jackie Chan donates 1 million to Coronavirus outbreak relief days after denying rumours about his health

Credits :ComicBookYouTube

