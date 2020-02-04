Mulan Trailer: Crystal Liu gears up for an epic battle in the live action remake; WATCH

The new trailer of Disney live-action remake Mulan is here and the action-packed clip features Crystal Liu gearing up for war. Read on to know more.

The makers of Mulan have released a new action-packed trailer of the much anticipated Disney live-action film. The remake of 1998 animated fantasy revolves around Mulan, played by Crystal Liu, a young woman who disguises herself as a man to take her elderly father’s place in the military service. The latest trailer highlights a number of stunning battle sequences from the film as Mulan gears up for a battle that would end up changing her life for good.

Taking it forward from the first trailer, the latest clip features more footage from the character’s training in the army and a sneak peek into the sacrifices she must make to be a warrior. In addition to Liu’s character, the trailer also focuses on the two villains of the film, Hun leader Bori Khan (played by Scott Lee) and Xian Lang (played by Gong Li). The clip teases a high voltage showdown between Mulan and Xian Lang.

The plot is based on an epic journey that will transform Mulan into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation and her proud father. While the latest trailer lets the audience dive deeper into the thrilling world of Mulan, the fans will have to wait for a few more days to watch the film. In addition to these actors, the cast list of the upcoming film also includes Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, and Jet Li as the Emperor. Directed by Niki Caro, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 27th March 2020.

Check out the trailer here:

Credits :YouTube

