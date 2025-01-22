Mulholland Drive Star Naomi Watts Reveals She Wouldn't Have Stayed in America If She Hadn't Met David Lynch

Naomi Watts recently recalled her days working with David Lynch and how the late director helped her movie career.

The King Kong actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark, discussing her past experiences and how the director of Eraserhead played a significant role in her life.

Stating that David Lynch was “very instrumental” to her during those days and played a part in she even deciding to stay in America, the Painted Veil actress mentioned, “I wouldn’t have stayed had I not met David Lynch.”

While speaking with the show's host, Kelly Ripa, and guest co-host Anderson Cooper, Naomi Watts explained that she had been having a very tough time getting roles in movies for almost ten years, as she was “flunking auditions.”

The Eastern Promises actress went on to reveal that she was even considering going home. However, she then received a call from David Lynch.

“Long story short, David Lynch called me in and has a very different way of casting,” Naomi Watts said. She added that David Lynch made her sit down, looked into her eyes, and asked her questions.

However, back then, she thought, “How do I get out of your way? How do I speed this up? [Because] I’m sure I’m not right.”

The actress from The Ring even believed she wasn’t funny or sexy and thought she was too old. Despite all her worries, the director simply helped lift all those “veneers.”

Eventually, Naomi Watts landed a major role in David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. Following this, the director became not only a great mentor but also a close friend to the actress.

David Lynch passed away at the age of 78 on January 16, 2025. Just last year, Lynch revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking.

