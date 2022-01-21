Munich – The Edge of War Review: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay & Jannis Niewöhner's movie 'SEIZES' your interest

Munich – The Edge of War

Munich – The Edge of War Cast: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner

Munich – The Edge of War Director: Christian Schwochow

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Munich – The Edge of War Stars: 3.5/5

If you're a sucker for historical accuracy to the t in your content pallete, Munich – The Edge of War isn't going to be your cup of tea as the movie, which is based on Robert Harris' 2017 novel Munich, entails two fictional characters entailing treacherous methods from preventing World War II from ever occurring. However, if you're okay with the suspension of belief viewing tactic, a gripping tale with some outstanding performances is what's in store for you with Munich – The Edge of War.

Set against the backdrop of the tense negotiation between UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) and Adolph Hitler (Ulrich Matthes) at the 1938 Munich Agreement, Munich – The Edge of War's terse, uncomfortable narrative is driven forward through two sides; on one hand, we have Chamberlain's personal secretary Hugh Legat (George MacKay), and on the other, German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner). As Paul, a pro-Nazi turned anti-Hitler, comes in possession of some lucrative documents that unveil Hitler's true plans, he enlists the aid of reluctant Hugh, his Oxford mate, to deliver the document to Chamberlain, in the pursuit of stopping the Munich Agreement from reaching fruition.

What instantly enamoured me about Munich – The Edge of War is the gripping cat and mouse chase where you're very aware of the cataclysmic conclusion, but you're still equally invested in a suspenseful manner. The heightened tension is played significantly through George and particularly, Jannis' soul-stirring performances. When it comes to Niewöhner's portrayal of a deeply patriotic Paul, there's a thrill-seeking, residual likeability towards his character and you're curious to know about why his fanatism for Hitler turned sour. However, this isn't dealt with in intimate precision which this boisterous character deserved. Rather, more unnecessary focus protrudes towards Hugh's troubled family life, which leaves a bitter aftertaste, given how there is zero emotional quotient attached. MacKay is given the hard end of the bargain with the limited characterisation as Legat, who isn't as fun as Paul and is rather the serious antidote. Nevertheless, George makes magic out of serene mayhem and manages to deliver in spades in some intense, painful sequences. Together, the duo manages to instil the pain felt by the wasted youth of that time!

However, neither of them come close to the acting extraordinaire, Jeremy Irons in Munich – The Edge of War, who with resigned, weary humbleness brings to life Chamberlain, acute elegance included. Given how Hugh and Paul have a falling out over their differing "political views," their reunion seems lacklustre in comparison to the confrontation sequence between the duo and Chamberlain, which has you pulling your hair out. Because we know how it all ends! What's also interesting is the sympathy towards Chamberlain and his decisions, which proved detrimental later, and Jeremy manages to induce a sense of empathy in the British PM. "You've got to play the game with the hands you're dealt," Chamberlain remarks with ruefully.

Another highlight in Munich – The Edge of War would be Ulrich's earnest strive at portraying The Führer, not in the caricaturish previous cinematic attempts we're used to, but with bold practicality, where you're equally entranced as you're deeply scared, like most characters in the movie are. August Diehl as Führer Escort Command Franz Sauer makes do with the limited character arc bestowed upon him. Given how it's an obvious "man's, man's" world in Munich – The Edge of War, the women are subsequently underutilized. Jessica Brown Findlay, as Hugh's wife Pamela Legat is barely a presence while Anjli Mohindra's Joan is simple fodder in the grander scheme of things. Amongst the most interesting of characters were Liv Lisa Fries' Lenya, Paul's Jewish girlfriend, and Sandra Hüller as Helen Winter, a widow having an affair with Paul while aiding him in his pursuit to stop Hitler. Both of them have opinions, which back then meant a lot! However, not much time is invested in either of their backstories which is a shame.



Christian Schwochow's directorial, with screenplay by Ben Power, sees Munich – The Edge of War as more of a thriller than a historical drama and that's not necessarily a bad thing. We see this in Isobel Waller-Bridge's dramatic score as well as Frank Lamm's POV cinematography and Tim Pannen's detailed production design as the ticking clock and constant nervous glances are in close distance throughout the two hours duration. While Jens Klüber's generous editing tries to tighten the narrative within the enclosed timing, I couldn't help but envision Munich – The Edge of War as a far better watch if it were given the freedom of a miniseries format and intimate characterisation. Nevertheless, the interlacing of English and German was dealt with smartly as well where you're not distracted by its constant back and forth switch.

In finality, Munich – The Edge of War is a classic bittersweet case of the "journey" being more hopeful than the eventual "destination."