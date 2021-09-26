Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler confirmed to RETURN for an intriguing sequel

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are all set to return for a Murder Mystery sequel as confirmed during Netflix's Tudum event. After setting a massive streaming record for Netflix’s original movies back in 2019 after its release, the film is all set to get a sequel that promises to be double on the fun and mystery quotient. The sequel will be directed by Jeremy Garelick.

The Murder Mystery sequel was announced during Netflix’s inaugural fan event, Tudum and the streaming platform teased the film as an international adventure "full of intrigue and hijinks." While Aniston and Sandler weren't present for the live event, a Zoom call between the duo and David Spade was played at the event.

Adam and Jennifer were seen having a casual discussion in the zoom call that had a connection to Murder Mystery and soon David Spade also joined in and even asked the Friends star if he could use her beach house while she was away. The original film starred Sandler and Aniston in the roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz who play a New York cop and his wife.

While the sequel has been confirmed, no release date or other production information about the project has been announced as of yet.

As for the Tudum event, several major announcements were made as well as teasers and first looks were dropped by the streaming platform. New promos of series such as Stranger Things Season 4, Bridgerton Season 2, Money Heist Season 5 Part 2, The Crown and more were released at the live event.

ALSO READ: Netflix CONFIRMS fourth season of Sex Education at TUDUM event; Ncuti Gatwa makes announcement