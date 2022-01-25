Murder Mystery 2: Mark Strong, Jodie Smith-Turner and more join star-studded cast of upcoming movie

Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix has added a slew of new talent to the comic sequel, joining veteran performers Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Murder Mystery, the first film, was a surprising smash for the streaming site, becoming Netflix's most viewed movie of 2019.

Sandler and Aniston will return for more shenanigans in Murder Mystery 2. However, Kyle Newacheck, the original director, will not return for the sequel, which will be directed by Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever's Jeremy Garelick will take over as captain. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt of The Amazing Spider-Man fame, and Aniston and Sandler are among the many producers.

As per Screenrant, Vandervilt recently disclosed that he scripted both the first film and Murder Mystery 2 as "love letters" to his wife, but nothing more is known about the second project's narrative. However, The Hollywood Reporter claims that numerous names have been added to the stellar cast of Murder Mystery 2 as filming gets underway. Mélanie Laurent from Inglorious Basterds and Mark Strong from Kingsman: The Golden Circle are among the stars confirmed to appear in the sequel. Zurin Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma, and Enrique Arce round out the cast in unspecified roles. Finally, experienced character actor Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and rising British actress Jodie Turner-Smith round out the impressive cast.

While no information about the new characters have been revealed, Murder Mystery 2 maintains the previous film's practice of casting multiple prominent personalities from both the comedy and other genres. Interestingly, while narrative specifics for the forthcoming comedy remain mostly unknown, production with Sandler and Aniston has recently begun in Hawaii.