Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler team up for another thrilling case

Murder Mystery , the 2019-released comedy thriller is finally getting a sequel after 4 years. The much-awaited second part of the film, which has been titled Murder Mystery 2, is gearing up for a grand OTT release on Netflix in March, this year. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler , the lead pair of Murder Mystery who won the hearts of audiences with their performances in Murder Mystery, are reprising their characters, Audrey Spitz and Nick Spitz, respectively, in the second installment.

The promising official trailer of Murder Mystery 2 has been released on the official YouTube channel of Netflix, on January 30, Monday. The trailer depicts the new episode in the life of Audrey Spitz and Nick Spitz, who are currently pursuing their profession as full-time detectives. However, then things take a different turn when the couple visits an island, to attend the wedding of their Indian friend Maharaja, who gets kidnapped on his big day.

From the Murder Mystery 2 trailer, it is evident that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's new mission is going to be a thrilling ride just like its prequel, but with more humour and mystery elements. Expectations are riding high on the Netflix film, after the release of its promising trailer.

Watch Murder Mystery 2 official trailer below: