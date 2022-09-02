Are you a fan of true-crime documentaries? Well, if you are, there is an exciting show coming your way soon. The upcoming Hulu docuseries, The Murders Before the Marathon, is a much-anticipated docuseries that is set to make some shocking revelations regarding the relationship between a triple-homicide case of 2011 and the infamous Boston Marathon bombings of 2013. Read on to know more about it!

The Murders Before the Marathon: Everything you need to know

In this article, we are going to cover the significant details that you need to know before watching the upcoming Hulu docuseries, The Murders Before the Marathon. However, before you go on, we'd like to warn you that this article contains references to graphic violence.

The Plot

The Murders Before the Marathon, a Hulu original, is a true-crime documentary-style series that is set to premiere on the streaming platform. The series will follow investigative journalist Susan Zalkind as she goes on to uncover the hidden truths behind the triple murder case that happened back in 2011 in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The case involved the killings of three young men named Raphael Teken, Brendan Mess, and Erik Weissman. All three of these men were found slain in a two-story apartment on the tenth anniversary of 9/11. According to reports, Brendan Mess (25), Erik Weissman (31), and Raphael Teken (37) were all loved by their families and friends. However, after their murder, it was discovered that the trio of friends sold marijuana on a regular basis. Moreover, a hefty sum of $5000 was also found at the murder scene.

One of these men was a close friend of Susan Zalkind, whom we will see in this three-part docuseries. According to the trailer, Susan has been personally investigating this case for the last 10 years. She also discovered several pieces of evidence, suggesting that had the police solved the triple-homicide case of 2011 in Waltham, the Boston Marathon bombings of 2013 could have been prevented! You can check out the trailer attached right below.

The Murders Before the Marathon: Release date and time

The upcoming Hulu original docuseries The Murders Before the Marathon is set to premiere on Hulu on September 5, 12:01 AM ET. In our opinion, the trailer looks pretty intriguing. And the fact that everything is based on real events only makes The Murders Before the Marathon more exciting than ever.

So, if you were planning to watch a thriller or true-crime drama this weekend, we'd recommend you give this a watch on Hulu. Also, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.

