Muse’s singer Matt Bellamy thinks the band is uncool?
An award-winning British rock band, Muse, released their ninth album - Will of the People. Do you know what Matt Bellamy, an active member, and frontman, said about it?
Matt Bellamy, the lead singer of the Muse band, recently gave a statement in an interview with CBS Mornings that he feels the band is uncool and still not popular amongst the audiences. It seems as though he has a perception change post the pandemic. Let's find out everything about the band and its members. Also, we will list out all of their released albums and songs. Is Muse on tour in 2022?
What is Muse 2022?
Muse is a British-English rock band that was formed in 1994 in Teignmouth, Devon, England. It has, to date, released nine albums, the latest one being Will of the People on 26 August 2022. This Grammy-award-winning band covers several genres in rock, including Hard rock, Electronic rock, Progressive rock, Art rock, Space rock, and Alternative rock.
Who are the members of the Muse band?
The band was co-founded by three members, they are -
Matt Bellamy - an English musician, singer, composer, and songwriter who is the lead vocalist, pianist, and guitarist in Muse.
Chris Wolstenholme - an English musician who is the primary bassist and backing vocalist in Muse.
Dominic Howard - an English musician who is the acoustic drummer in Muse.
Muse Albums & Songs
- Studio Album 9 - Will Of The People - 2022
Will Of The People
Kill Or Be Killed
Won’t Stand Down
Compliance
- Studio Album 8 - Simulation Theory - 2018
The Dark Side
Pressure
Thought Contagion
- Studio Album 7 - Drones - 2015
Psycho
Dead Inside
The Handler
- Studio Album 6 - The 2nd Law - 2012
Madness
Supremacy
Panic Station
- Studio Album 5 - The Twilight Saga: Eclipse - 2010
Neutron Star Collision
- Studio Album 4 - The Resistance - 2009
Uprising
Undisclosed Desires
Resistance
- Studio Album 3 - Black Holes and Revelations - 2006
Supermassive Black Hole
Starlight
Knights of Cydonia
Map of the Problematique
- Studio Album 2 - Absolution - 2003
Endlessly
Butterflies and Hurricanes
Stockholm Syndrome
Time is Running Out
Hysteria
- Studio Album 1 - Origin of Symmetry - 2001
Plug in Baby
New Born
Feeling Good
Citizen Erased
- Debut Album - Showbiz - 1999
Unintended
Muscle Museum
Muse tour 2022 - Upcoming Muse concerts
- 4 October 2022
The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California
- 9 October 2022
Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California
- 11 October 2022
Riviera Theater in Chicago, Illinois
- 14 October 2022
History in Toronto, Ontario
- 16 October 2022
Beacon Theatre in New York
- 23 October 2022
Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 25 October 2022
Salle Pleyel in Paris, France
- 26 October 2022
Alcatraz in Milan, Italy
- 28 October 2022
Admiralspalast in Berlin, Germany
- 27 May 2023
Home Park in Plymouth, England
- 20 June 2023
John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield, England
- 23 June 2023
Bellahouston Park in Glasgow, Scotland
- 25 June 2023
The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England
Wrap Up
As per Matt Bellamy, the pandemic affected him on a deeper level and changed his perception of himself as a singer and an artist. He also thinks that Muse is one of the highly unknown rock bands, especially to the youth of today.
What do you think about his statement?