Muse’s singer Matt Bellamy thinks the band is uncool?

Matt Bellamy, the lead singer of the Muse band, recently gave a statement in an interview with CBS Mornings that he feels the band is uncool and still not popular amongst the audiences. It seems as though he has a perception change post the pandemic. Let's find out everything about the band and its members. Also, we will list out all of their released albums and songs. Is Muse on tour in 2022?

What is Muse 2022?

Muse is a British-English rock band that was formed in 1994 in Teignmouth, Devon, England. It has, to date, released nine albums, the latest one being Will of the People on 26 August 2022. This Grammy-award-winning band covers several genres in rock, including Hard rock, Electronic rock, Progressive rock, Art rock, Space rock, and Alternative rock.

Who are the members of the Muse band?

The band was co-founded by three members, they are -

Matt Bellamy - an English musician, singer, composer, and songwriter who is the lead vocalist, pianist, and guitarist in Muse.

Chris Wolstenholme - an English musician who is the primary bassist and backing vocalist in Muse.

Dominic Howard - an English musician who is the acoustic drummer in Muse.

Muse Albums & Songs

Studio Album 9 - Will Of The People - 2022

Will Of The People

Kill Or Be Killed

Won’t Stand Down

Compliance

Studio Album 8 - Simulation Theory - 2018

The Dark Side

Pressure

Thought Contagion

Studio Album 7 - Drones - 2015

Psycho

Dead Inside

The Handler

Studio Album 6 - The 2nd Law - 2012

Madness

Supremacy

Panic Station

Studio Album 5 - The Twilight Saga: Eclipse - 2010

Neutron Star Collision

Studio Album 4 - The Resistance - 2009

Uprising

Undisclosed Desires

Resistance

Studio Album 3 - Black Holes and Revelations - 2006

Supermassive Black Hole

Starlight

Knights of Cydonia

Map of the Problematique

Studio Album 2 - Absolution - 2003

Endlessly

Butterflies and Hurricanes

Stockholm Syndrome

Time is Running Out

Hysteria

Studio Album 1 - Origin of Symmetry - 2001

Plug in Baby

New Born

Feeling Good

Citizen Erased

Debut Album - Showbiz - 1999

Unintended

Muscle Museum

Muse tour 2022 - Upcoming Muse concerts

4 October 2022

The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California

9 October 2022

Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California

11 October 2022

Riviera Theater in Chicago, Illinois

14 October 2022

History in Toronto, Ontario

16 October 2022

Beacon Theatre in New York

23 October 2022

Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam, Netherlands

25 October 2022

Salle Pleyel in Paris, France

26 October 2022

Alcatraz in Milan, Italy

28 October 2022

Admiralspalast in Berlin, Germany

27 May 2023

Home Park in Plymouth, England

20 June 2023

John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield, England

23 June 2023

Bellahouston Park in Glasgow, Scotland

25 June 2023

The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England

Wrap Up

As per Matt Bellamy, the pandemic affected him on a deeper level and changed his perception of himself as a singer and an artist. He also thinks that Muse is one of the highly unknown rock bands, especially to the youth of today.

What do you think about his statement?