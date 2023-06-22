Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2; Episodes, release, streaming guide, and all you need to know

Embark on a thrilling new isekai adventure with Mushoku Tensei: Season 2! Get ready to be captivated as this highly anticipated season unfolds. For all the eager anime fans seeking a comprehensive episode guide, we've got you covered with release dates, times, and more! Stay tuned for an unforgettable journey.

A change in Leadership!

Exciting changes await as Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 approaches! Manabu Okamoto, known for his work on Parts 1 and 2 of Season 1, passes the director's chair to Hiroki Hirano. Brace yourself for fresh perspectives and creative direction in the upcoming episodes of this captivating series.

Speaking of the episodes for viewing, right from July 2 or July 3, 2023, Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 will be available on your screens every Sunday (Europe, America) or Monday (Asia), depending on your timezone. In this guide, we'll follow the Sunday dates, ideal for regions like Europe and America. The chosen date aligns with the one showcased in the trailer and promotional materials, ensuring excitement across most time zones. Don't miss out on this thrilling anime journey!

Get ready for an epic adventure alongside Rudeus and his companions in Mushoku Tensei: Season 2!

While leaked information hints at the possibility of two or three cours, it's uncommon for seasonal anime to have three cours. For now, let's anticipate an exhilarating journey with presumed 24 thrilling episodes. Keep your excitement high as we dive into the latter half of 2023 unless Season 1's finale takes an unexpected turn. Only time will reveal what awaits us, so make sure to stay tuned and unravel the mysteries that lie ahead.

In the exciting trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Season 2, not only do we discover the release date, but also the exact time of the first airing. The episode will premiere at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST), followed by availability on simulcasting platforms like Crunchyroll an hour later. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable anime experience!

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Season 2?

You can catch Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 on various platforms. Season 1 Parts 1 and 2 were available on Bilibili, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they'll be simulcasting Season 2, ensuring easy access for fans. Muse Asia has also treated us to a PV for Season 2 on their channel and promises to share broadcast information soon. Stay updated with other streaming services that aired Season 1, as they are likely to continue with Season 2.

The expansive isekai world of Mushoku Tensei awaits! Don't miss out on the next thrilling chapter. Keep an eye out for release dates, watch it at your convenience, and immerse yourself in the captivating universe of Mushoku Tensei: Season 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20 Best Anime Movies Of All Time: From Akira to Ninja Scroll; Explore here