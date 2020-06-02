Music industry to observe Blackout Tuesday on June 2 in solidarity with protests over George Floyd's death

George Floyd's murder in the hands of a police official has sparked outrage in the entire world. The music industry will be observing Blackout Tuesday to show their support to the protests against his killing and racial discrimination.

The music industry will turn silent and observe Blackout Tuesday in solidarity with protests that have erupted worldwide after the death of George Floyd in police custody a few days back. Not only that but this halt in the business has been planned to support and stand with the black community thereby strongly protesting against racial discrimination and other related issues that still prevail in many parts of the world. Many popular music labels have joined hands in this initiative.

Not only that but many international singers, management firms, and music publishing companies have vowed to take part in this protest. Talking about George Floyd, he met with his untimely death after a police official knelt on his neck for several minutes thereby chocking him. As soon as this video of his murder went viral on social media, protests started erupting everywhere especially in the United States. And now, the protestors are seeking answers not only for the murder of Floyd but also Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor who were victims of similar crimes.

Earlier, well-known celebs from the entertainment industry denounced the entire incident that happened in Minneapolis a few days back. Many of them have taken to social media for protesting and speaking out against the heinous crime while a few others have also focused on the fact that racial discrimination should be completely erased from the world. Justin Bieber, Jonas, Ariana Grande, Madonna, and many others have raised issues regarding the entire matter and mourned the death of Floyd in the presence of four police officials.

