Music Manager Scooter Braun Retires After 23 Years Of Service; Says ‘Time To Step Into A New Role’

Scooter ‘Scott’ Braun has managed some of the biggest pop stars of this generation, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, to name a few. After completing 23 successful years in his music management career, the CEO of HYBE America announced his retirement with a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram.

Scooter Braun reveals the reason behind his sudden retirement

Scooter Bruan wants to prioritize his three “superstar” children! The music mogul announced his retirement on June 17 but revealed that he should remain the CEO of entertainment company HYBE America.

“Along the way, I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of,” he wrote in his Instagram announcement post. He acknowledged that he was blessed to have had a “Forrest Gump-like life” and gotten to work with “extraordinarily talented people” in the industry.

He recalled starting his career at the age of 19 and spending his adult life being on call “24 hours a day, 7 days a week," yet loving every bit of it for 20 years.

However, he revealed that his “personal life took some hits” in the process, which he no longer wants to compromise. “ I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn't willing to lose," he added. Braun is the father of sons Levi and Jagger and daughter Hart with ex-wife Yael Cohen.

Although the announcement shocked people, the music mogul has been contemplating this step for the past two years.

Braun reflected back on the highs and lows of his career

The music manager didn’t always have a clear path and created headlines in the tabloid after his infamous beef with global sensation Taylor Swift. "There has been a lot said about what is happening in our company... and my career," he wrote.

In 2019, Braun was under fire for becoming the owner of Taylor Swift's music catalog after his company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired her former label, Big Machine Label Group, for a hefty amount.

"When we had success, I smiled, and when we were attacked, I always tried to take the high road," he said, noting that the action created ambiguity and confusion about who they were as people. Despite all the ups and downs, he shared that he “will cherish” every moment of it. “I made my plan... but it turns out I like God's plan better," he concluded.