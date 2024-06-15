Music Publishers Accuse Spotify Of Fraud In FTC Complaint Over Reduced Royalties; Cast Explained

Spotify, one of the biggest names in streaming music, is facing heat from music publishers. The music industry is facing a showdown as the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) takes on Spotify over a controversial new offering. They accuse Spotify of using a sneaky tactic involving audiobooks that cut into the earnings of songwriters.

They have filed a serious complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This move has sparked a legal controversy. It will reshape how music and streaming services will interact in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about this contentious issue.

The allegations against Spotify

The NMPA CEO, David Israelite, announced the FTC complaint during his recent speech. He accused Spotify of unfair and fraudulent practices. According to the NMPA, Spotify’s introduction of audiobooks alongside music in its premium subscriptions is fraudulent. The complaint alleges that this bundling strategy by Spotify has resulted in reduced royalties for songwriters.

They claim that songwriters could lose as much as 150 USD million in earnings over the next year alone. Yes, just because of this particular change. Israelites described Spotify’s action as “a scheme to increase profits by deceiving consumers. And cheating the music royalty system.” The complaint argues that Spotify is using bundled offerings to pay less to the music creators, which is unjust too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 15 Most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify for your Kpop playlist

How will this impact the songwriters?

Spotify’s decision to bundle audiobooks with its music service changes how mechanical royalties are calculated for writers. These royalties, determined by the Copyright Royalty Board, could decrease. Because non-music content is now included in the subscription package.

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC), which collects royalties is suing Spotify separately for not paying songwriters enough. The MLC says Spotify didn’t report all its money to avoid paying millions in royalties.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V becomes first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 18 million followers on Spotify

NMPA sends cease-and-desist letter to Spotify

The NMPA filed a complaint with the FTC, accusing Spotify of breaking consumer protection laws. Laws like the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act. They claim that Spotify switched its premium users to the bundle without asking. In fact, they don’t offer a way to subscribe to just music. NMPA calls it a “bait-and-switch subscription scheme.”

Moreover, the NMPA sent Spotify a cease-and-desist letter for using lyrics, music videos, and podcasts without licenses. The controversy is happening at a time when Spotify and music groups are already arguing. There are ongoing negotiations about how many artists should be paid and their licensing terms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE surpasses 20 million followers on the music streaming platform Spotify

How has Spotify reacted to this?

Spotify defended itself, saying what it did is normal in the industry. It said it always tells users about changes a month before they happen. They claimed that it also gives lots of options for subscriptions to the listeners. Spotify dismissed the NMPA’s accusations as baseless. They claim that they focus on providing value and quality to their consumers.

As the legal fight continues, experts predict it could affect how streaming platforms treat music creators. The outcome could influence future licensing agreements. Well, everybody is closely watching the case in the music industry as it can shape future laws.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK matches Fifth Harmony's Spotify milestone with multiple songs surpassing 800 million streams