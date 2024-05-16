‘Music Was My First Love’: Kate Hudson On Finally Pursuing Her Lifelong Dream With Debut Album Glorious

Kate Hudson is ready to be a pop star!

The Almost Famous actress, who is always “happy singing,” will release her debut album, Glorious, on May 17. Days ahead of the big release, Hudson talks about her love for music and finally pursuing her lifelong music aspirations. She reveals that not pursuing a music career would have been a "great regret."

Kate Hudson talks about her love for music and upcoming album

In a conversation with People’s Magazine, the Bride Wars actress talked about her forthcoming genre-blended debut alum, Glorious. “Music was my first love. It’s really a lifetime in the making.”

She said her album is an amalgamation of her life lessons and wisdom, which she collected while working in Hollywood for many years. As someone who wore her heart on her sleeve, love has always been a priority for her, and it translated into her music.

It’s not just the glorious aspects but also the messy ones that come with loving someone. “Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children,” she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Hudson’s acting career kicked off and pushed her music aspirations aside

Hudson conquered the acting world very early on in her career. The iconic pop culture classic film How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days solidified her stance as an actress. However, to focus on her flourishing acting career, she had to throw her music aspiration on the back burner until now!

The Something Borrowed actress recalled that her first acting gig was consolation for her love of music as she played a band member in the film Almost Famous. She recalled that writer-director Cameron Crowe saw the love of music in her and cast her for the film, which was the “beginning of everything” for her.

“I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me,” she said.