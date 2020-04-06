Musician Christopher Cross tests positive for Coronavirus; Calls it 'The worst illness ever'

Arthur's Theme singer Christopher Cross calls COVID-19 the worst illness ever after being diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

Songwriter and singer Christopher Cross has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 68-years-old musician took to his Instagram handle two days ago and announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Grammy Award winner said that he felt it was important to make people aware of how dangerous the virus is. "I'm sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," he began.

"I'm not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is," Christopher Cross wrote. Calling it the worst illness ever, the singer warned his fans, "For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world."

Christopher Cross urged the readers to stay home and wash their hands as many times as possible and avoid touching their face. He says this is the only way to contain the spread of the virus. He also requested them to abide by the guidelines posted at the centres for Disease Control and Prevention to educate themselves on Coronavirus and protect their loved ones. He ended his long note with, "last but never the least, wherever you are in the world, let's all be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19."

