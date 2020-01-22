Musician Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battling Parkinson's and how 'terribly challenging' it is

Appearing on the show alongside his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy discussed how 'terribly challenging' the period has been.

He was popularly known as the 'Prince of Darkness' back in the '70s, but rocker Ozzy Osbourne is now opening up on the curveballs life has thrown him. In an exclusive interview for Good Morning America, the legendary musician revealed that he has been suffering from Parkinson's disease. Appearing on the show alongside his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy, 71, discussed how 'terribly challenging' the period has been. Speaking to Robin Roberts, Ozzy said, "It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Living a rather secluded life since his diagnosis, Ozzy's wife Sharon chimed in, "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

The singer of metal band Black Sabbath, Ozzy revealed that he is under heavy medication for the same. "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's -- see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

While the rock star denied his heath rumours, he says now, "I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?"

