Musician Pink donates USD 500,000 to support Australian fire relief; Says she is totally devastated

As various heart-breaking pictures and videos of the devastation taking place in Australian cover our social media feeds, many celebrities, understanding the severity of the issue, are pledging to help those affected by the Australian wildfires. As the country is fighting to deal with the situation, Pink decided to make her contribution and on December 5, announced that she would be donating USD 500,000 to fire services in Australia. Encouraging her followers to contribute to the cause, the musician also shared a list of local fire stations and their donation pages with her fans.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she wrote in a post shared on her Instagram feed. Meanwhile, Celeste Barber, an Australian actor-comedian, recently requested her social media followers to donate to the relief efforts taking place in the country.

Please help where you can. This is terrifying. https://t.co/HHemX5P3KM pic.twitter.com/QYrrEZfHFK — Celeste barber (@celestebarber_) January 3, 2020

On January 2, the 37-year-old posted a Facebook fundraiser titled “Please help anyway you can. This is terrifying.” According to a report by People, by Saturday morning, the fundraiser had already raised over USD 9.8 million. The devastating brushfire crisis in the country has already claimed the lives of 17 people and about a half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles. It has burned through more than 11 million acres since it sparked in September 2019.

