Must-Watch Zendaya and Tom Holland Movies on Amazon Prime And Other Platforms

The netizens were seemingly ecstatic when the speculations about Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement started swirling on social media platforms as soon as the actress hit the red carpet during this year’s Golden Globes. TMZ first broke the news about the same.

But this auspicious news should not come as a surprise because both the stars have been shipped from the time they first starred alongside one another in the Spider-Man installments, which was before their reported relationship started.

Many have enjoyed their onscreen chemistry in the Marvel films. If you have not witnessed it, don't worry, we got you! Keep on reading the article to know more about their previous works together and where you can find those projects to watch.

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming

The movie was the first Marvel film, where both the stars shared screen space together and were loved by the audiences. The movie was released in 2017 and ended up leaving an imprint in the fans' minds. It is available to be watched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home

This 2019 venture is also one of Marvel's successful projects which consisted of a stellar cast besides Holland and the Dune star. The cast also includes Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel. L. Jackson. The films can be watched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

This must-watch film released in 2021, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of fans as it reunited the previous Spider-Mans played by Tobey Magure and Andrew Garfield. The altered on-screen chemistry between Holland and Zendaya is one of the things that is not to be missed. The film can be watched on Netflix and is available to be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

4. The Odyssey

Both the actors will be seen in yet another venture, which would be helmed by none other than Christopher Nolan, per Variety. The upcoming project will also feature other stars including Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon. The film is expected to be out in 2026.

