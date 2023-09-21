‘My 1-year-old daughter would just sob’: When Ryan Reynolds shared heartfelt story of Inez crying 'for hours' due to his Deadpool scar makeup

Ryan Reynolds, the charming actor famous for portraying Deadpool, shared a heartwarming and funny anecdote about his youngest daughter, Inez, who was only 19 months old at the time. During an interview with PEOPLE, Reynolds disclosed that whenever Inez saw him wearing the distinctive makeup of his beloved character, Wade Wilson, she would start crying inconsolably.

When Ryan Reynolds opened up about the challenging times for his kiddos

Ryan spoke about this endearing family moment during an interview with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's editorial director, Jess Cagle. He shared that the challenging part for his kids, Inez and their eldest daughter, James, who was 3 at the time, was witnessing their dad's transformation into the scarred and disfigured Wade Wilson. The actor humorously described the makeup process, saying that he would leave home in the morning as "Dad" and return at lunchtime looking like he had "fallen asleep on a stove."

For Inez, the sight of her dad in the scar makeup was particularly distressing. He mentioned, “My 1-year-old daughter would just sob, I mean for hours after seeing me. It’s torture because you can’t rip it off in the moment and be like, ‘No, no, no! See I’m under here,’ [and] undo four hours of prosthetic makeup work.”

Additionally, during a Good Morning America interview, Reynolds expressed his reservations about involving his children in the entertainment industry despite their early exposure to it while connecting the dots. He even made a humorous comment, stating his opposition to child abuse and drawing a parallel between it and pushing kids into stardom at a young age. He advocated for activities like acting and theater school for children instead and questioned the wisdom of immersing them in the unpredictable world of show business.

Ryan Reynolds on transforming into Deadpool

According to the reports by PEOPLE, Reynolds, known for his quick wit and humor, shared that he thoroughly enjoyed transforming into Deadpool. When he donned the iconic mask, he felt an unparalleled sense of liberation.

"When I put the mask on, I feel freer than I’ve ever felt in my life. It’s a special situation," he admitted. Reynolds added that he couldn't quite explain the magic of becoming Deadpool, but it was an experience that made him feel truly connected to the character.

