'My 2 favorite artist': Hailey Bieber shows support to husband Justin Bieber in SZA's new Snooze music video

Hailey Bieber proudly expressed her love and support for her husband Justin Bieber's role in SZA's recently released music video, Snooze. The model showed her joy over the collaboration between her husband and SZA on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to celebrate Justin's starring role in SZA's Snooze music video

Taking to her Instagram Story, Hailey wrote, "My 2 favorite artists in 1 video." The video features Justin, 29, alongside SZA, Woody McClain, Young Mazino, and Benny Blanco.

ALSO READ: 'I was really surprised,' says Hailey Bieber as she deep dives into Met Gala 'Selena' chants

In the captivating music video, Justin and SZA share intimate moments, from a picnic rendezvous to moments spent in a bedroom while indulging in smoking and cruising on a tractor. SZA's character interacts with all three male co-stars, leading to a sequence of scenes that portray arguments and tension. The video concludes with a poignant shot of SZA walking away alone in a field.SZA expressed her gratitude on Instagram after the video's release. She wrote, "Snooze video out NOW. Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen!! Specially my co stars for being so awesome."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber hit songs that were inspired by his relationships with Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Advertisement

Rumors of Justin Bieber's recent split from manager Scooter Braun

This appearance in SZA's video comes amid recent speculation about Justin's managerial relationship with Scooter Braun. Despite reports of a potential split, multiple sources confirmed that Justin and Scooter continue to collaborate. Sources revealed, "Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship timeline

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship has been a journey of ups and downs. It all began in 2009 when they met backstage at the TODAY Show. Despite early denials of romance, they spent holidays together and in 2015, Bieber confirmed their relationship with a Instagram post. They weathered health scares, public moments of affection, and engagement rumors. They finally got engaged in 2018 and later married in a courthouse. The couple held a more traditional wedding ceremony in 2019. Despite controversies and rumors, they've remained united, supporting each other through thick and thin, and celebrating their love over the years.

ALSO READ: 'You want to shadow her': Fans SLAM Justin Bieber for making first post in months day after Selena Gomez releases Single Soon