'My adaptation is closer..': Denis Villeneuve spills beans on possibility of trilogy for USD 402 million movie starring Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, has big plans for the future of this movie series. He wants to make three Dune movies in total. The second one, called Dune: Part Two, is set to be released in 2024. Villeneuve doesn't want to stop there, though. He hopes to adapt another Dune book called Dune: Messiah as the final film in this trilogy. But he wants to change how people see the main character, Paul Atreides. Here’s everything you need to know.

Villeneuve has plans to make Dune: Part Three

Villeneuve sees Dune as more than just a heroic story. He believes it's a warning, and he wants to emphasize this message in his movies. Originally, Villeneuve wanted to make two Dune movies back-to-back, but Warner Bros. didn't agree to this plan. However, after the first Dune movie did well at the box office in 2021, they gave him the green light to make Dune: Part Two, although it got delayed by six months.

Dune isn't just one story; it's a whole universe created by author Frank Herbert. There have been more books that continue the story, even after Frank Herbert's passing. His son, Brian Herbert, continued writing books in the series. So, if Dune: Part Two is successful, Villeneuve wants to keep making movies about this intriguing desert world and its mysterious sandworms.

In an interview with Empire, Villeneuve shared his dream of adapting Dune: Messiah to complete what he sees as his Dune trilogy. He explained “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. Dune: Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning. After that the books become more… esoteric. [As for Part Three] I will say, there are words on paper."

Dune Part Two : Trailer

So, if all goes well, we might see more Dune movies in the future. For now, get ready for Dune: Part Two, which is coming to theaters on March 15, 2024. You can check out the movie trailer to get a sneak peek.

