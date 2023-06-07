My Adventures With Superman: Where to watch animated series? Release date, cast details, streaming, and more

Superman is one of the most popular superheroes in comic as well as cinematic history. With several characterizations of the role in films, television series, games, and comics, it remains one of the most loved heroes. The animated series My Adventures With Superman features another rendition of the superhero and here is everything you need to know about it.

My Adventures With Superman release date and synopsis

My Adventures With Superman is all set for a two-episode premiere on July 6, 2023, on Adult Swim. New episodes of the upcoming animated series will release every week once it premieres. They will be available to stream on Max the next day. IMDb's synopsis of the series reads, "Clark Kent builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis while sharing adventures and falling in love with Lois, a star investigative journalist, who also takes Jimmy Olsen under her wing."

My Adventures With Superman cast and more

Jack Quaid voices Clark Kent, Alice Lee voices Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid has voiced Jimmy Olsen in the upcoming DC series. Other cast members include Kiana Madeira as Supergirl Jeannie Tirado as Lana Lang, Michael Yurchak as Winslow Schott, and Azuri Hardy-Jones as Flip. It has been described as a "coming-of-age story" where Clark "builds his secret identity as Superman" and "explores his own mysterious origins" while Lois is "becoming a star reporter" and Jimmy helps her "break the stories that matter."

The trio "share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right." Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said, "This is the first animated Superman series in many years, and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends."

Amy Friedman, Head of Family programming, explained during the first announcement of the series, "Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world. This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world." My Adventures With Superman was first announced two years ago and is now finally ready for release.