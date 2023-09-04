'My back has been really suffering': When Salma Hayek told Jada Smith about her natural breasts and debunked surgery rumors

Salma Hayek is immensely gorgeous and has an absolutely perfect figure. But the actress faced some rumors that she had gotten her breasts done. However, that's not true, and the actress once decided to open up and put such rumors to rest for good. When life hands you melons, you may have to explain to the general public that they are not phonies. In a 2021 interview, Hayek opened up and revealed her breast had changed over the years, which had its own consequences, and she also revealed she had not gotten any sort of treatment done.

ALSO READ: ‘So profoundly grateful': Salma Hayek drops photos in red bikini as she celebrates her 57th birthday

Salma Hayek denied getting her breasts done on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show

In a 2021 interview with Jada Pinkett Smith Salma Hayek appeared on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, where she confirmed that her breasts are real, but she understands why people might think otherwise.

She said, "Many people assumed I had breast augmentation. I can't say I blame them! My boobs were smaller! And so was the rest of my body."

Her development, on the other hand, is entirely natural. It occurred dramatically after life events such as pregnancy, menopause, periods, or weight gain. Hayek revealed, "They shrink for some ladies. But there are some women who, when they gain weight, their boobs increase, and other women who, when they have children and breastfeed, their boobs grow and don't go back down, and then, in some circumstances, they grow again when they are in menopause. I just happen to be one of those women for whom it happened at every step!" When I gain weight, become pregnant, or enter menopause."

The Black Mirror actress claimed her breasts just kept growing, and it had been painful. She said, "There are many, many sizes. And it's really hurting my back, and not a lot of people talk about this."

While the heat flashes and emotional intensity of menopause are well discussed, Hayek stated that the breast development surprised her. She said, “I'll tell you something they won't tell you. The boobs grow a lot."

Growing older, on the other hand, had taught the actress that the clichés about women dying at a particular age are a completely damaging story. She told Jada Pinkett Smith, "Women have no expiration dates. That must be removed. Because you have the ability to kick an a** at any age. You can be strong at any age, dream at any age, and be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are in this place. We're not just here to have babies or to take care of men. We're not only here to serve everyone and everything."

Advertisement

Salma Hayek recently celebrated her 57th birthday

On Saturday, Salma Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday in a red-hot bikini while on vacation at the end of the summer. Hayek wore a scarlet two-piece with a white woven triangle top and matching slacks with gold beads dangling from each of the threads for what appeared to be an accidental seaside birthday photo. She dressed up even more by donning gold aviator sunglasses and a fedora-style hat, which kept her beautiful brown hair in place as she frolicked in the water. The Black Mirror actress shared a sequence of images from her tropical birthday on Instagram.

Hayek, who was wearing a red bikini, sunglasses, and a hat in the birthday photos while she swam in tropical-looking seas and reclined on the sand, expressed her joy at another year around the sun in the caption. She wrote, "I'm so grateful to be alive and so grateful for all the blessings! My cherished family, good friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my amazing team, my relationship with animals and the environment, and the love of all my devoted fans are all things that I am grateful for. Happy 57th birthday!” She then repeated her caption again in Spanish.

Salma Hayek, on the other hand, was most recently seen in NBC's 30 Rock, which aired from 2009 to 2013. This year, she was also named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.

ALSO READ: 'Yeah, whatever, b***h, Think what you want': When Salma Hayek slammed claims of her marrying USD 36 billion CEO for money