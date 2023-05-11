My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Trailer: The Portokalos family promises an entertaining rise as they reunite

The trailer of the much-anticipated My Big Fat Greet Wedding 3 is finally out! And the rushes from the upcoming movie offers it’s viewers a humorous preview of the delightful mischief the Portokalos family will get into when they get back together this autumn. For the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the Portokalos family will bring their Big Fat Greek lifestyle to their own country.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 trailer

The two-and-a-half-minute glimpse at the third edition of the romantic comedy trilogy starts with the beautiful Nia Vardalos’ Toula, who takes the audience through the voyage of events and circumstances that have happened by giving viewers a glimpse and explaining that ‘A Lot has transpired since her wedding’ in the first film to John Corbett’s Ian.

She emphasizes the reason for the reunion: "We're having a reunion because my father passed away, and his last wish was for us to visit his childhood village and reconnect with our roots." “And when I say "we," I mean the entire family,” she adds.

Insight into the trailer and what season 3 has in store for the audience

The trailer reveals the primary character as the new "head of the family," according to her brother, Nick (Louis Mandylor). The third installment will air without the late Michael Constantine, who portrayed Costas, the patriarch of the Portokalos family, in all the past editions.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is written and directed by Vardalos and Gary Goetzman, with Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks serving as executive producers. And considering the characters, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Melina Kotselou are additional cast members who will be seen gracing the screen this season.

Hear from the Director

The writer-director said in a statement announcing the threequel from Focus Features and parent studio Universal Pictures, "The sweet friendship that bloomed from the producers' first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise." The director mentioned how the team filmed the Portokalos family reunion entirely in Greece and mentioned that the experience was “thrilling” for all. He even shared receiving free food, while filming in Greece.

About the series

My Big Fat Greek Wedding was a television series that debuted with its first movie in 2002, telling the tale of a middle-class Greek American lady, who fell in love with a white Anglo-Saxon Protestant man.

Advertisement

The movie bagged over a whopping $368 million at the box office, and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.