My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Michael Constantine passes away at 94

Michael Constantine who famously essayed the role of the patriarch of the Portokalos family in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, passed away aged 94. The news of Constantine's passing was confirmed by his agent to Variety. The veteran actor passed away due to natural causes. The late actor's demise was mourned by several co-stars including Nia Vardalos.

Taking to Twitter, Nia Vardalos mourned the loss of Constantine saying, "Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

Constantine was one of the most-loved Hollywood actors and starred in several films including What Women Want. Michael was also an Emmy nominated actor for his work on Room 222. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 was his final credit in the acting world.

Among other actors who mourned the loss of Constantine included, actor Bradley Whitford who paid tribute to Michael saying, "Michael Constantine was a terrific actor and a wonderfully kind man. Well done, sir. Rest In Peace."

Also, Sam Rubin shared a special memory remembering Constantine and wrote on Twitter, "Sad about this. Room 222 was an incredibly important show that was *way* ahead of its' time. Much of the series was shot on location at Los Angeles High School on Olympic Blvd. Michael Constantine was the well-meaning anchor of that show...& much more."