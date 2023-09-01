'My Birthday Girl': Tom Holland takes Ryan Reynolds way to wish Zendaya on her 27th birthday, shares goofy pictures

Tom Holland just wished his girlfriend, Zendaya in the funniest way possible. From the looks of it, Holland has been collecting his partner's pictures for years, and on her birthday he put them to an extreme use. The Dune actress who turned 27 today, might either laugh at her boyfriend's birthday wishes or either tell him to stop impersonating Ryan Reynolds. But in all seriousness, the actor once again proved just how smitten he is with Zendaya. Here's what he posted.

Tom Holland posts goofy pictures of Zendaya

On Zendaya's 27th birthday, Tom Holland offered a sweet reminder of his deep love for her. The Spider-Man actor shared an Instagram Story, showcasing a candid image of Zendaya preparing for a scuba dive, accompanied by a cheeky but sweet caption, "My birthday girl 😍." In the picture, the birthday girl is seen after her deep dive, with a blue and black water suit and a snorkel in her mouth, but what caught everyone's attention was the absolutely funny expression on the actress' face. She is seen giving a thumbs-up to the camera, and a face that we can only assume either reads, 'I'm never doing this again,' or 'Why didn't I do this before.'

In another picture, the actress is facing away from the camera, with her back to Holland, as she walks with their two dogs in nature, but once again Zendaya adds her adorable goofiness to the picture, as her hair goes up in all directions unnaturally, like she froze doing a headbang.

How did Tom Holland wish Zendaya last year?

If you forgot then we must remind you of how Holland cutely and most adorably wished the actress a very happy birthday. Tom took to his Instagram to post a very sweet picture of themselves, assumedly in a vanity van on the set of Spider-man: No Way Home. The photo has been taken on a film camera, adding to the coziness of the two, as Zendaya snuggles Holland, who was sitting in his make-up chair, covered in fake bruises, he captioned the post, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

