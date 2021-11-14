On My Block's Jessica Marie Garcia expecting first child with husband: I still can’t believe it

Jessica Marie Garcia is going to be a mom! The actress, 34, is expecting her first child with husband Adam Celorier in February. The star took to her Instagram to make the special announcement. She captioned the photo, ’I'm going to be a mommy!!"

Check out her post here:

She continued, "I still can’t believe it! We are over the moon excited and so thankful to God for blessing us with this opportunity to be parents. Mommy and daddy love you soooo much and we can’t wait to meet you!! Now get off mommy’s bladder!" Garcia, who appears in the blockbuster Netflix series On My Block, exposes her baby bump under a pleated taupe dress in the picture. As she glances away from the camera, the actress cradles her naked tummy.

In October, Garcia and Celorier celebrated three years of marriage. The actress paid homage to her hubby on Valentine's Day with a lovely social media message. "You've shown me what it is to be truly supported and loved in every way. You've always stood by my side and been the partner I didn't know existed but always prayed for," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple. "I love you more than anything and everything. There's no one else I'd want to go on this wild ride with."

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Huge, an ABC Family series, gave the Cuban-Mexican-American actress her big break. She also played Dove Cameron in all four seasons of Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie. In addition to On My Block, the actress co-stars in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President with Gina Rodriguez.

