'My body dysmorphia has been going crazy...': Riverdale star Lili Reinhart reveals her struggles with OCD and body dysmorphia

Lili Reinhart , popularly known for her role in Riverdale recently opened up about how she is battling body dysmorphia and OCD. In a heartfelt post, she shared how going through a combination of both conditions makes the experience worse for her. The actress has been vocal about mental health and body positivity. And, Reinhart shared a recent experience with her followers on X, a social media platform that was previously known as Twitter.

Lili Reinhart pens a note on her experience with body dysmorphia and OCD

In her post, the 27-year-old actress wrote, "I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women.”

She added, "My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently? We've glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you're a literal adolescent."

Reinhart mentioned that handling both ADHD and BD makes it difficult for her. She wrote, "I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it's a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I've wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane."

She concluded by saying, “I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren't alone."

Times Lili Reinhart clapped back at those promoting toxic beauty standardS

This doesn’t mark the first time that the Riverdale actress has spoken out against the societal constructs of beauty. Earlier in 2018, Lili had disclosed that the fashion magazine Cosmopolitan Philippines had photoshopped pictures of her with co-actress Camila Mendez. There was another time that she clapped back when her unflattering pictures were circulated on social media and there were rumors about her being pregnant. The actress also called out celebrities who promote losing weight by speaking publicly about starving themselves just to fit in a dress for red carpet events.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2018, Reinhart mentioned, “The most-followed people on Instagram are skinny people who have abs, long legs, silky hair, and filled-in eyebrows. But then people really love when I say, ‘It’s OK to not have a 24-inch waist and it’s OK to have pimples.’ But those same people are praising the people with images of flawless everything. Which side are you on?”

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart rose to fame with her series Riverdale where she played the role of Betty Cooper. She was also seen in movies such as Chemical Hearts, Hustlers, and others.

