'My body rejects alcohol': When Hailey Bieber opened up about acid reflux, listening to husband Justin's music, and her wedding makeup

Hailey Bieber is one busy woman as she navigates her personal life amidst everything on her plate. The model recently launched her beauty brand Rhode's newest release: strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment on her skin. Apart from that she starred in Victoria's Secret and Saint Laurent's ad campaigns. To top it all off, she's the global brand ambassador of Fila.

The 26-year-old has always been into fashion, skincare, and modeling which is why she has cultivated her own sense of style and beauty. Apart from making "strawberry girl summer" a viral trend, her fashion statements also make headlines. Here's what Hailey revealed during an old interview including her struggle with alcohol, her wedding makeup, and self-care tips.

Hailey Bieber about her body's acid reflux response

During a 2020 conversation with Elle, the socialite revealed that she loves a good glass of wine. "But I don't really drink that much because I feel like my body rejects alcohol, to be honest. It doesn't feel right for my body," she explained. Hailey added that if wine didn't give her acid reflux, she would drink a lot more. She also mentioned embracing change in style, fashion, and life. "As I've grown and even my face has changed," she said.

Hailey continued that figuring out how to make changes work is important and the biggest takeaway she has received over the last couple of years is that she prefers less and really enjoys experimenting. Talking about self-care, the entrepreneur disclosed that she loves lying in a bath with essential oils, getting a massage, or doing an at-home mask to relax.

Hailey Bieber about listening to husband Justin's music

During the interview, Hailey also divulged that she really loves rap music and is super into Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Meg Thee Stallion. "I always love listening to a female rapper when I'm getting ready because it just makes me feel like a bad bitch when I'm in glam," she said. The model also revealed that she enjoys Justin's music and how she got the chance to listen to his 2021 album Justice while it was still in the process of being recorded.

Hailey Bieber about her wedding day

Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 and then proceeded to host another ceremony in 2019. She wanted her makeup to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and hang out with everyone. The businesswoman did not want to worry about it and wanted to keep it fairly natural. She had three outfits customized for her 2019 wedding in South Carolina.

