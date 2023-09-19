‘My boyfriend is in the audience’: Demi Lovato opens up about her feelings as Jutes watches her perform’

Demi Lovato, the seasoned performer known for her powerful voice and stage presence, recently shared some insights into her feelings when her boyfriend, Jutes, is part of the audience during her performances while speaking with PEOPLE. While she is no stranger to performing in front of large crowds and televised audiences, Demi revealed that having Jutes in the audience still gives her butterflies.

Demi Lovato shares her feelings when her deary boyfriend Jutes is in the audience

While opening up directly about her getting those cheeky butterflies, in an interview with PEOPLE, the Sorry Not Sorry singer talked about her pre-show rituals. She mentioned how before taking the stage, she has a special tradition with her band. The singer mentioned they huddle together and share a moment where they say the name of the city they're in or the name of the tour, followed by a little pep talk. Lovato revealed it's a way for them to connect and focus before delivering a memorable performance.

Going forward, Demi admitted that her nerves tend to spike when it's a televised show or when Jutes is in the audience. She explained that performing on live television or in front of her boyfriend adds an extra layer of anxiety. Speaking on the same, Demi shared, “If it’s like a televised show or performance, or my boyfriend is in the audience, I get nervous if he’s there."

Demi Lovato opens up about her sweet and not-so-sweet moments

In the later part of the same interview with PEOPLE, the La La land singer went with the flow to give us some more delight. Lovato interestingly shared some personal moments as well. She talked about her most recent tattoo, a spiderweb on her shoulder, and how she often gets inspired by visuals she encounters. Demi shared, “I’ll see something and think, ‘I want that.’”

Lovato also mentioned her experience with a hurricane in California, mentioning, “The hurricane that ended up not being a hurricane [in California]. It was insane. We were in Palm Springs for my birthday, and we left the day before to just be safer in L.A."

Lastly, Demi humorously reminisced about a fashion phase from her teenage years when she used to wear bow ties. She attributed this fashion choice to a stylist's influence and labeled it a "huge fashion mistake."

