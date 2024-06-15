My Dad The Bounty Hunter Will Not Return After Seasons 2: Showcreator Everett Downing Jr. Confirms Amid Speculations

Netflix has canceled the animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter after two seasons. Everett Downing Jr., one of the creators, confirmed the news.

The show has been canceled after two seasons and 19 episodes. The second season came out in August 2023, and since then, fans have speculated on social media about its future. The cancellation was first reported by What's on Netflix.

Show creator Everett Downing Jr. announced the cancelation of My Dad the Bounty Hunter

The first season of the show premiered in February 2023, and the second season followed in August 2023. During a recent interview with What's on Netflix.com, Downing expressed “I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists.” He shared, “It’s so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to revisit this world again someday. For now, these characters and stories will be living rent-free in my heart for the rest of my life.”

The series was co-created by Pixar veteran Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin. It follows two kids who sneak onto their dad’s business trip and discover he is an intergalactic bounty hunter. The main voice cast includes Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, and JeCobi Swain, with additional voices by Harpin, Downing, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jamie Chung, Rob Riggle, and Maddie Taylor.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter ended amid good viewership on Netflix

My Dad the Bounty Hunter had good viewership numbers for Netflix. It made the global top 10 list for English-language series the week after season two premiered and was in Nielsen’s top 10 original streaming series twice after the first season's release in February 2023. Netflix’s 2023 reports show 86.5 million viewing hours for season one and 26.7 million hours for season two.

The show's official description reads: “The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor-sharp skills, but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living.”

Netflix has been reducing its original programming for kids and families. It has canceled several live-action shows and animated series, including Ada Twist, Scientist, Ridley Jones, Spirit Rangers, and Oddballs.