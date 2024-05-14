My Doctor Chased Me’: Kelly Clarkson Confesses She Used Weight Loss Drug For Dramatic Transformation

Kelly Clarkson’s recent weight-loss transformation is quite commendable and visible to her fans. While she looked absolutely ravishing, fans rushed to know her weight-loss secret. Many even speculated that the singer might be taking weight-loss drugs.

In a surprising turn, Clarkson herself addressed the speculations and admitted to using weight-loss medications for herself. “I’ve lost a lot [of weight] as well,” she said on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with Whoopi Goldberg. "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my blood work got so bad.” Clarkson herself addressed the rumors, acknowledging the use of a weight-loss medication. She emphasized, however, that it’s not the popular drug, Ozempic.

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her weight loss journey

Kelly Clarkson surprised many when she successfully shed over 41 pounds in 2023. She claimed she didn’t realize how overweight, she was until she started losing some weight and was also diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

The singer shared that she recalled watching a video of herself and questioning, "Who the f–k is that?" "My heaviest I was 203 pounds, and I'm 5 foot 3 and a half inches tall," the mom of two added. "It's funny because people assume, 'Oh, she must have been miserable and depressed or whatever,' and I was like, 'No, I was not.'"

Furthermore, she said that she listens to her doctor and tries to eat a healthy and high-protein diet, which has helped her lose so much weight.

Kelly Clarkson shared her thoughts on using popular weight loss drug Ozempic

Clarkson opened up about her thoughts on using Ozempic to boost weight loss and said, “My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ’No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”

Furthermore, she admitted that she does not like Ozempic, and instead she’s using a medication to help her body process sugar more effectively. The medication is a special prescription one approved by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for type 2 diabetes.

