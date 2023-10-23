'My entire dress was unzipped...': Revisit the most embarrassing moment of Jennifer Lawrence's life

Trust Jennifer Lawrence to bring forth her most unfiltered and raw self for the cameras. The Silver Linings Playbook actress attended the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about some of the most embarrassing moments of her life. While it started with stories about tripping and falling, the conversation escalated quickly. Lawrence recalled social situations where she had to sprint and run to avoid awkward situations.

Jennifer Lawrence recalled an embarrassing incident while she was in Paris

The actress then spoke about an incident that happened on her trip to Paris. The story revolved around her encounter with The Godfather actor Francis Ford Copolla and an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Talking about the hilarious incident, Jennifer Lawrence revealed, “So I’m in Paris for the first time again for movies. So I was in one of those cool Tom Ford dresses with the zips and everything and um, I saw Francis Ford Coppola but it actually was Francis Ford Coppola. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Francis Ford Coppola.” She continued to share, “So i debated the whole time like do I go up to him, do I act cool and finally I was like I have to or I’ll regret it for the rest of my life. It was at a restaurant in Paris and he’s with a giant group of people. It’s a huge table of people.”

ALSO READ: 'I worry that everybody will...': Revisit the time Jennifer Lawrence got candid about her deepest fears; said 'people will start hating...'

Jennifer Lawrence shared what happened when she met Francis Ford Copolla

The Hunger Games actress continued to narrate, “And I started walking and I noticed I was barefoot but I was like erm, maybe they probably won’t notice. So I’m barefoot but I like introduced myself and I was like I’m such a huge fan and Godfather and like went on and introduced myself to the whole table, ‘Hi, I’m Jennifer Lawrence’ they had no idea who I was. And I went back to my table and my entire dress was unzipped and my thong was out.”

The crowd was rolling in laughter with Lawrence’s narration of events. The actress added, “So i was barefoot and my whole ass was out.” She exclaimed that the table of people must have thought, “What a jerk!”

ALSO READ: 'You can’t live your whole life...': Revisit the time when Jennifer Lawrence scolded a reporter for THIS reason; Find out