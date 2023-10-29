'My father was always telling me I was fat': Britney Spears reveals 'for two years' she was forced to eat 'chicken and canned vegetables'

Britney Spears' book is not done yet dropping one bombshell after another in the last few weeks. This time, the man on the other side of the fire, is none other than her own father, who kept the star under his conservatorship for 13 years, starting in 2008. The singer has often talked about her mistreatment at the hands of her dad in the last 2 years. Now in her memoir, Britney Spears dives further into detail about that time. Here's what she had to say.

Britney Spear's father kept her under a strict diet

According to 'The Woman in Me', Britney reveals her father had put her on a strict diet regimen because he thought she was fat. She wrote, "No matter how much I dieted and exercised, my father was always telling me I was fat. He put me on a strict diet. The irony was that we had a butler — an extravagance — and I would beg him for real food." Spears revealed she would ask the bulter to sneak her "a hamburger or ice cream" but unfortunately her pleas would go unanswered because he has been under strict orders from her father to keep her on the diet.

She continued, "So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables." The 'Stronger' singer pointed out just how hypocritical the whole scenario was, as she was the sole earner of the money everyone in her family was living off of. Britney explained, "Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it's your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone's living off of." The singer reportedly found it "degrading."

Britney Spears' new post about her tell-all book?

Britney Spears has been revealing a lot of unknown secrets about many different people in her book. Though the singer had claimed previously that her intention wasn't to offend with her memoir. But in a cryptic Instagram post, the singer seems to have addressed the situation. She posted a still of her face from what seemed to be from one of the music videos. 'Lucky' singer wrote in the caption, "I wrote a new song !!! Hate you to like me !!! No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!!" She continued, "It’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days."

Meanwhile, her book has already become a best-seller, within just a week of its release.

