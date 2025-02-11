My Fault: London Set to Heat Up Prime Video After the Massive Success of Culpa Mía

The Spanish adaptations of Mercedes Ron’s Culpables novels have been a major success on Prime Video, with Culpa Tuya becoming the platform’s most successful international original.

Now, first-time directing duo Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler take on the challenge of bringing the franchise to English-speaking audiences with My Fault: London. The film, based on Culpa Mía, premieres on Prime Video on February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The adaptation relocates the story from Spain to England, following Noah (Asha Banks) as she moves to London after her mother marries a wealthy businessman.

She soon meets her rebellious stepbrother, Nick (Matthew Broome), leading to a complicated love story filled with fast cars, wild parties, and intense emotions.

Girdwood and Fassler, known as ‘Similar But Different,’ have a background in commercials and music videos, working with artists like Katy Perry and Liam Payne. My Fault: London marks their feature film debut, an experience they shared closely with the lead actors.

“There was something lovely about the fact that we’re a duo, and we were working primarily with these two leads who became a duo in their own right,” Fassler said. “It was a first feature for all of us. We all had the same ambitions for it.”

Girdwood praised Broome’s role as Nick. “Matt is a director’s dream in that he’s so curious. So much of our job is asking questions, and so much of his job is asking questions.” Fassler mentioned Banks’ technical skills, saying, “She has such an affinity for the technical side of it that I think one day she’d make a brilliant director.”

Music plays a big role in My Fault: London, with an opening scene set to Lily Allen’s LDN. Fassler shared that curating the soundtrack was a major focus from the start.

“As soon as we read the script, we made an overall playlist, then we made playlists for each character,” she said. “It felt like such an opportunity to really craft a soundtrack for that generation.” The mix includes artists like Britney Spears, Lily Allen, Charli XCX, and emerging British talents like Gretel and Holly Humberstone.

Following the success of Culpa Mía and Culpa Tuya, Prime Video has already completed a third Spanish-language film, Culpa Nuestra, set to release later this year. As for an English follow-up, the directors remain hopeful.

