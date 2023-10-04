'My feet hit the ground before…': When Zendaya and Tom Holland explained how their height difference led to a hilarious moment while filming Spider-Man

They say nothing is sexier than being in a secure relationship and our favourite lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya are one couple who emits only positive vibes. It's unfortunate that society has conditioned us all to believe that a woman should be shorter in height than her male partner. However, Zendaya never let such stereotypical thoughts hamper her relationship with Holland. The duo is least bothered about their height difference and this old interview is proof of that.

Zendaya poked fun at her and Tom Holland's height difference

During the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya and Tom made an appearance at The Graham Norton Show and the talented actress poked fun at their height difference and revealed how it led to a hilarious moment while filming Spider-Man.

She said, "He’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her [but] because of our height difference we obviously were on the same point — we were attached and I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does," to which Holland replied smilingly, "I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. She would land and I would sort of land like this and my feet would swing from underneath me and she would catch me."

While demonstrating how they looked on set, Zendaya praised her boyfriend and said, "You were actually very lovely about it … you were like ‘Thank you'."

"It’s so nice to be caught for a change!" said Holland laughingly, leaving the audience in splits.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s work front

With respect to work, Tom is currently on a break from acting. He is expected to star in the much-awaited Spider-Man sequel Spider-Man 4. It is yet to be seen if fans will get to see Zendaya and Tom together in the expected sequel.

