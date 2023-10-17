‘My first pitch…’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed the original script he wanted for Deadpool 2

In an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds spoke about how he pitched ideas for the Deadpool movie to the studio. Even though his first pitch was a miss, the second was well-received and ended up becoming part of the storyline for Deadpool 2.

Speaking on the show, Reynolds didn’t fail to charm the crowd with his hilarious jokes. He shared, “My first pitch for the studio was not met very well. I pitched them that Deadpool… this is for the sequel, the whole story of the movie would be Deadpool trying to steal the big red chair from ‘The Voice’.”

However, this wasn’t an idea that pleased the studio. The Free Guy actor shared, “And they were like ‘No, this is the dumbest thing ever, so no.’ That was the whole idea for the movie.”

The second pitch that Ryan Reynolds shared with the studio involved Brad Pitt

The actor went on to share, “But the second one, it was great. ‘Cause like it was always fun to pitch to the studio cause we have the whole sequence in the movie with this team. Deadpool builds a team, the X-force. And the studio was like, ‘Yes! Like synergy, the Avengers . Like that’s what we’re gonna get out of this. It’s gonna be great.’”

He also revealed that Brad Pitt was a part of the cast for this pitch and revealed, “And I was like, ‘Yeah, they are all amazing, they are all like super huge stars. Its gonna be awesome. Brad Pitt’s going to do it.’ And then they were like, ‘Wait, hold on, back up, Brad Pitt’s gonna do this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s playing one of the characters’. They’re like, ‘Which character?’ I was like he’s gonna play Vanisher. And they’re like, ‘What’s Vanisher’s power?’ And I was like ‘Well, he doesn’t speak and he’s invisible.’ The crowd roared in laughter post which Reynolds revealed more details.

The Proposal actor added, “They’re like, ‘Okay, but why is Brad Pitt doing it?’ I was like ‘Cause you see him’. And they were like, ‘When do you see him?’ I was like, ‘You see him for a quarter of a second when he’s electrocuted to death.’

To this, Jimmy Fallon asked, ‘And you did put that in the movie?’ Ryan Reynolds confirmed that the scene was in-fact in the movie.

