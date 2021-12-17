My hands were sweaty: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her first day of filming Matrix 4 in front of the whole cast

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy with The Matrix Resurrections promotions, and in her recent interview with Seth Meyers, she has opened up on what her first day at shoot looked like. "The first day that I was filming...it was crazy," the actress began.

Opening up on the same, The Matrix Resurrections star described how her first day went. "I had to say all the lines that I have in the movie, which when you guys watch the movie in the theatre on the 22nd, you will see that it's wordy," she said. The actress also opened up on Matrix 4's director Lana Wachowski's way of shooting a movie. "She doesn't like rehearsals. She doesn't like actors to be prepared. She likes a really live, electric environment, so she wanted me to say all my lines in the entire movie in one sunset because she wanted that perfect, magic light," Chopra Jonas revealed.

Priyanka went ahead to add that she completed shooting her "45 minutes to an hour" shoot on one day! "And I had the whole cast standing in front of me. Everyone," the actress recalled, adding that her "hands were sweaty" and "knees were buckling" while she was filming all her scenes on the first day itself before the sun went down.

Seth Meyers hilariously said that the most worrying part for Priyanka must have been about the sunlight going away during the shoot. "You can't be like, 'I'm gonna need 15 more minutes. Somebody get to work on the sun,'" Meyers funnily noted. Priyanka chimed in and added, "No. It's a ticking time bomb. And you're like, 'Get it right, get it right.'" Later, the actress also stated that everything seemed easier to her after the first day on the shoot. "After that first day, everything was so much easier," she said.

