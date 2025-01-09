‘My Heart Goes Out To...’: Adrien Brody Pays Heartfelt Homage To First Responders Of Palisades Fire

Adrien Brody pays homage to the first responders of the Palisades fire amidst the flames engulfing Los Angeles and parts of South California. The actor, who recently won the Golden Globes award for his portrayal in The Brutalist, took over the stage of New York Film Critics Circle to deliver an emotional speech over the ongoing disaster in the U.S. The actor stepped up to receive the award for his recent release.

In his acceptance speech, the Oscar-winning star began to say, "I'm sorry; it's always so hard to accept something like this when there's so much suffering in the world.”

He further added, "My heart goes out to all the families, the animals, and our colleagues.” The Pianist star went on to get teary-eyed as he described the situation.

He continued to say, "Most of the homes on the west side and east side of PCH are gone, from Palisades on. This is our community. I just want to thank and commend the bravery of the first responders and sacrifices and their meaningful work that deserves our recognition tonight."

As for the wildfires, the flames began to erupt on Tuesday on a 200-acre blaze and soon went on to spread over 15,000 acres. The residents, including the celebrities who resided across the area, were asked to evacuate and move to a safer locality.

On the work front, Brody appeared in the Brady Corbet-helmed film, The Brutalist. The actor went on to win multiple accolades for his portrayal of Laszlo Toth.

