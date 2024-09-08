'My Heart Is Broken': Babygirl Star Nicole Kidman Skips Venice Film Festival Awards Ceremony Due To Her Mother's Sudden Death

Nicole Kidman recently attended the premiere of her upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl, at the Venice Film Festival. However, the actress had to leave early after learning that her beloved mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, sadly passed away.

Kidman, who portrays the character of a business executive, Romy, won the best actress prize at the ceremony for her performance in the film. Nevertheless, she was unable to accept the award in person after receiving the devastating news about her mother and left the event shortly after her appearance at the festival.

According to Variety, Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Babygirl on Saturday, 7 September. However, the actress wasn’t there to accept the honor in person due to the tragic passing of her mother.

During the award ceremony, after Kidman’s name was announced as the winner, the film's director, Halina Reijn, went on stage and read a statement on her behalf, confirming the news of her mother’s death.

As per the outlet, Reijn read Kidman's message on her behalf, which said that the actress had arrived in Venice only to learn shortly afterward about the passing of her "brave and beautiful" mother, Janelle Anne Kidman.

The director continued reading her statement, in which the actress expressed her sorrow, noting, "I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

Kidman's statement concluded, "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her [mother] name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

In a previous interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Nicole Kidman opened up about her relationship with her late mother. Kidman shared that she had given her the drive and "fire" to pursue her career, as she always wanted to make her proud. She also highlighted that her mother had carved out her path and wanted her daughters to have the same chance to do so.

The actress mentioned that her mother didn’t achieve the career she had hoped for, but she was "determined" that her daughters would have equal opportunities, saying, "That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”

Meanwhile, her film Babygirl will be released in theaters on 25 December 2024.