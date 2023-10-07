'My heart is full': Selena Gomez expresses gratitude for support at Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala, pens hopeful note saying 'The future is bright'

Pop star Selena Gomez recently hosted the first Rare Impact Fund Benefit in order to raise funds for mental health education and awareness for the youth. The singer sported three different looks for the event as the gala auctioned off several items and experiences with A-list stars including Taylor Swift concert tickets for $15,000. She took to her Instagram to express gratitude for the love and support showered on her and the inaugural charity gala.

Selena Gomez expresses gratitude for support at Rare Impact Find gala

Selena Gomez posted images from the night and captioned it, "My heart is full after this week's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. This has always been a dream of mine and I'm forever grateful to everyone who has joined us on this mission to expand mental health services and education for young people around the world." She further added that she is encouraged by the amount of love and support she receives in the room.

"The future is bright, this is only the beginning. Love you all so much!" the 31-year-old concluded. Netizens were quick to react to the gratitude post. One user wrote, "Glowing inside out. We are so proud of you Sel, thanks for doing what you do, always!!!" Zoe Saldana commented, Sorry I missed it lady! but we're so Proud of YOU!" The official iHeart page replied, "The future is bright [x4 red heart emojis]." Others sent heart emojis in the section.

Selena Gomez at her mental health charity event

Meanwhile, Gomez wore a silver sequined Valentino halter gown as her first look of the night. This was followed by a purple Rahul Mishra dress with a hand-embroidered floral design. The last look for the gala was a black Monse jungle print mini dress. The auction included VIP tickets to Taylor Swift's super-successful Eras Tour. Paul Rudd offered a movie night experience and Camila Cabello was open to having lunch with the donator.

Lionel Messi donated a signed jersey to the event. Amongst the stars who attended the event was Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short who was also the auctioneer at the gala. DJ and producer Marshmallow also performed at the function and the actress shared images of the two of them in her gratitude post on her Instagram. She is currently working on her upcoming album and was recently spotted in Paris, France.

