TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death and homicide.

Johnny Wactor, a talented actor known for his role in General Hospital, tragically lost his life. Reports suggest that three individuals tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car, resulting in a fatal confrontation. Wactor was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

General Hospital stars pour in tribute for Johnny Wactor

In the ABC daytime serial opera, Wactor played Brando Corbin from 2020 until 2022. But in the wake of the devastating news of Johnny Wactor's passing, the General Hospital family is paying tribute to him. Many of the cast members posted tweets and notes remembering the actor!

View Tweets:

Sofia Mattsson, Wactor's TV wife, also paid respects to the late actor on Instagram. Sharing a picture of X with Wactor, Ashton Arbab said, "I'm so heartbroken as I type this. Johnny Wactor was not only my tv dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, an inspiration and a one of a kind actor."

After becoming a part of the show, Wactor surprised everyone by revealing himself as Gladys' long-lost son, who was believed to be dead. Unfortunately, The Hook eventually put an end to Wactor's character, who had tied the knot with Sasha. Wactor also made notable appearances on various television shows such as NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehan, Training Day, Criminal Minds, Struggling Servers, Hollywood Girl, Army Wives, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, and Age Appropriate.

Advertisement

Wactor has appeared in several films, including USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) alongside Tom Sizemore and Nicolas Cage. Some of his other movie credits include Cold Soldiers, Sisters of the Groom, and Disillusioned. His latest film, Dead Talk Tales: Volume I, features him in the role of Marcus.

ALSO READ: Which Character Did Johnny Wactor Play In General Hospital? Find Out As Soap Actor Passes Away at 37