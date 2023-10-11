'My heart stopped': Selena Gomez recalls first encounter with FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston in bathroom

Selena Gomez appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 3 years ago, where she was welcomed by the guest celebrity host, Jennifer Aniston. The guest host shared a picture from when DeGeneres hosted Gomez where she looked all scared and gushed on the set. The two had a heartfelt conversation as they shared their experiences and happiness for each other’s success. Here’s what she said.

Selena Gomez shared how big of a Jennifer Aniston fan she was

“Oh, first off, are you guys kidding me? Rachel was my life!” The singer admitted being a big fan of Jennifer’s 90s sitcom FRIENDS. She added, “I mean, this is incredible, you know what makes me so happy is that I would watch it on channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom.” Gomez continued, “And cried when the whole season was over. But what made me so happy is like, now, people my age and everyone else is just obsessed.”

The Single Soon singer couldn’t hold the excitement in. She expressed to Aniston, “And it just makes me so happy for you and for the show. Because it's iconic. Oh, God, love you.” The host got all shy and looked quite content with Gomez's words. The audience couldn’t stop cheering for the two stunning celebrities.

Selena Gomez recalled first meeting with Jennifer Anniston

The singer explained this whole scenario to her. “Well, nobody knew who I was. And you were in the bathroom wearing a black dress. And I think we were at a Vanity Fair-something event.” She went on, “And I was there with my mom. And I walked into the bathroom. And I saw you. And you were just so nice. And you were going back. And my heart stopped.”

The Calm Down singer also told the guest host that she freaked out and ran to her mom. “And I was like, oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston. I was like, oh, my God!” The Wizards of Waverly Place actress exclaimed. The host hoped that the duo at the time exchanged pleasantries, looking at how much it would’ve meant to the young star. Gomez answered, “No you were busy, No, you were fine. You, you're everything that I wanted.”

Jennifer Aniston recalled having pizza with Selena Gomez when the singer visited her place

At the Wolves singer’s heartfelt comments The Morning Show star happily replied and complimented her saying, “Selena, you've always been so sweet. You really are a genuine fan. They've known each other for years, the actress recalled. “You've been to my house. We had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love pizza, or what?”

In this episode, the two also talked about Selena’s upcoming songs and the Rare album which was to be released then.