My Hero Academia Chapter 398 Spoilers: Toshinori's origin; Release date, where to read, plot, and more

The next chapter of MHA is just around the corner and safe to say, that ardent fans are excited to delve into the story of the original All Might once again. Well, the good news of this week is that the spoilers have come out without any delay and the fans are expecting something brilliant to come out of this past incident. The last time, All Might and the team continued to struggle while fighting the AFO. This time, the raw scans tell us that the story is to come out with a sequence from Toshinori's past. Here is everything you need to know about it.

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 Spoilers

According to the latest spoilers, the title of the new chapter will be 'Toshinori Yagi: Rising Origin' The chapter will open with the fight between the AFO and All Might getting worse for the latter. However, the hero will recall the time when he became the hero and what his real purpose was right from the start. All Might's health is worsening, and he recalls significant memories. AFO's youthfulness comes from using Quirks to heal, a process triggered by damage.

This discovery sets the stage for a major showdown, where their past experiences play a key role. The upcoming chapters might delve into their fierce confrontation and explore the impact of memories on their duel's outcome. On the other side, Deku will find Bakugo in trouble and is fighting all alone. Thus, the boy will come out to help him. It will be interesting to see what the final attack from All Might will be knowing that he is no longer the strongest hero. Will Deku try to help him in some way? Read on to find out.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 release date and where to read

While the release of the next chapter is unhindered, it was confirmed that there will be no break for the next chapter after this either. And so, My Hero Academia Chapter 398 will be released on August 28, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. At last, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc: Trailer brings back Season 1 characters along with new theme song