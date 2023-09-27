My Hero Academia Chapter 402: Shigaraki vs Deku; Everything to know about the manga series

The new My Hero Academia chapter is around the corner and the fans are wondering what the edge of the fight brings to the table. All Might and All For One are facing one another and the fight continues to bring new twists to the story. As the new outing lines up with a final release date, Deku and more characters are expected to take the limelight. Stain also has a keen role to play in the story that comes ahead. Here is everything you need to know about the newest one.

My Hero Academia Chapter 402: Previous chapter recap

In My Hero Academia chapter 401, the intense battle between All Might and All For One reached a gripping conclusion. As per Gamerant, All Might, despite being significantly weakened, had fought valiantly against his arch-nemesis, using his battle intellect and determination to reverse All For One's age considerably. All For One, who had been outsmarted by All Might in previous encounters, finally revealed his true power and cunning strategy.

Stain, who had a long-standing rivalry with All Might, joined the battle to assist the former Number One Hero. He used his Bloodcurdle ability to immobilize All For One, allowing All Might the opportunity to land a finishing blow. Stain's unwavering belief in All Might's worthiness as a hero drove him to risk his life in this crucial moment. However, All For One unveiled a shocking contingency plan. He altered the properties of his own blood, rendering Stain's ability useless, and swiftly countered Stain's attack, crushing him effortlessly. All Might attempted to protect Stain but found himself unable to distract All For One this time.

All Might, displaying unwavering resolve, charged towards All For One, but the villain launched a devastating blast that severely wounded All Might. A timely intervention by Hercules shielded All Might from certain death, although he was still blown away. The chapter highlighted All Might's unyielding fighting spirit, as he refused to give up despite his battered state. Meanwhile, All For One emerged victorious in this battle and turned his attention towards Shigaraki, moving one step closer to his ultimate goals.

As the story progresses towards its final phase, the focus now shifts to the impending battle between Shigaraki and Izuku, with the ominous presence of All For One looming in the background.

My Hero Academia Chapter 402 release date and where to read

The new chapter of My Hero Academia Chapter 402 is around the corner and the fans are excited to see what this grim phase of the manga brings to the table. So, the final release date of MHA Chapter 402 is October 1, 2023, in the US, as per reports in the section of the media. All the chapters of the manga will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus.

