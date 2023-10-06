My Hero Academia Chapter 403 is on a break this week: Release date and everything we know so far

There might be a piece of sad news for the fans. The next chapter of My Hero Academia is not returning on the weekend. Instead, there will be a gap of a week in the release of the next one. Thus, My Hero Academia Chapter 403 comes out a week later. As a result of this gap, even the plot details and spoilers of the upcoming storyline are also facing a delay. With the final arc playing out the toughest fights, Shigaraki continues to be the strongest of them all. Here is everything to know about the next one.

My Hero Academia Chapter 403: Previous chapter recap and what to expect next

The title of Chapter 402 was: The Tearful Days. The chapter started in the Counter-Force HW. Here, we see that Tomura has now become the strongest of them all. All Might tried to divert All For One's attention, but he was ignored. All For One attempted to use his Warping Quirk on Tomura, but Tomura resisted and told his Master to stay out of it.

As All For One carried the battered All Might toward U.A., he taunted him, reminding him of the dreams he had instilled in the students. Tomura, on the other hand, tried to distract Deku by urging him to save All Might, allowing him to return to the U.A. and settle unfinished business. Deku, holding back tears, felt the vestige of All Might within One For All fading.

Meanwhile, All Might recalled Nana Shimura's sacrifice and her belief that Deku would be the one to defeat All For One. All Might be prepared for a final confrontation with All For One. In the next chapter, the battle between All Might and All For One is expected to reach its climax. Deku's determination to save his mentor and continue the legacy of One For All will play a crucial role. The fate of both heroes hangs in the balance as they confront their pasts and face a potentially explosive showdown.

My Hero Academia Chapter 403: Release date and where to read

The next chapter of MHA is set to release after a gap of one week. As already mentioned on Manga Plus, the final release date of the upcoming chapter is October 15, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

